Benjen Stark will be a part of Game of Thrones Season 7, which will return to HBO in the summer of 2017. Actor Josheph Mawle, who plays the character, was spotted in Belfast with a few other Game of Thrones cast members such as Iain Glen and Kristofer Hivju, who play Jorah and Tormund respectively.

Mawle's inclusion in the upcoming season seems to confirm some of the plot spoilers that were leaked on Reddit by a fan. A Reddit user by the name of u/awayforthelads posted on a popular Game of Thrones subreddit major Game of Thrones Season 7 plot points back in October, and several key points have since been confirmed, thanks to photos from filming location.

Warning: This post contains possible spoilers from Season 7 of Game of Thrones.

According to the redditer, Benjen will play an important role in Jon Snow's fight against the Night's King. Season 7 episode 6 is expected to feature a showdown between the white walkers and Jon's men and Benjen arrives just in time to save Jon from being killed. "Jon is almost killed, but Coldhands/Benjen arrives and sends Jon off with his horse while continuing to fight the horde. Jon watches Benjen swarmed by undead as he rides, half dead, to safety," the reddit user noted.

Here are some other Game of Thrones Season 7 leaks from the now deleted reddit thread.