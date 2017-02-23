Photos of Game of Thrones actress Rose Leslie's lesbian sex scenes in The Good Fight, the spin off of The Goof Wife, has been released. Leslie, who played as Jon Snow's (Kit Harington) love interest in Game of Thrones, is a young lawyer in the new drama and she has a number of raunchy scenes with her girlfriend.

Also read: Blac Chyna poses nude and shows off her weight loss in new Instagram photos

One picture shows Leslie's lover kissing her on the neck, and the another picture shows the couple in bed locking lips.

In real life, Leslie is romantically involved with Kit Harington. They fell in love while playing on-screen lovers in Game of Thrones.

#roseleslie #rose #redhead #photoshoot #ygritte #gameofthrones A post shared by Rose Leslie (@roseleslie_got) on Feb 19, 2017 at 3:25am PST

Speaking about finding love on-set, Harington told L'Uomo Vogue magazine: "Because the country [Iceland] is beautiful, because the Northern Lights are magical, and because it was there that I fell in love. If you're already attracted to someone, and then they play your love interest in the show, it becomes very easy to fall in love."

Ladies of Thrones ? #roseleslie #sophieturner #natalie #gameofthrones A post shared by Rose Leslie (@roseleslie_got) on Oct 26, 2016 at 4:02am PDT

However, it is not easy maintaining their relationship, as both of them are busy with their respective careers. During an interview on ITV's This Morning, Leslie opened up about the pressure of keeping the relationship strong, saying: "It's kind of an embarrassment of riches whereby both of us are working. It's wonderful to be busy but we make it work, Facetime is a must."

The Good Fight is produced for CBS's streaming service CBS All Access and it premiered on February 19 in the US.