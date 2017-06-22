Game of Thrones has released a new trailer for Season 7 and it looks like all the houses will have to unite to fight the common threat posed by the White Walkers, who are set to make their move.

Both Daenerys and Jon Snow have been declared as the One Who Was Promised, the saviour in the religion of R'hllor who is the reincarnation of Azor Ahai, by two different red priestess.

The One Who Was Promised is destined to lead people against a darkness, believed to be the White Walkersm with a flaming sword called Lightbringer. And the latest trailer shows the leader of the Brotherhood without Banners holding a flaming sword.

Beric Dondarrion, the leader of the Brotherhood without Banners, made a brief appearance in Season 6, and he is expected to play a major role in the penultimate season.

The trailer also shows him fighting alongside Jon Snow in the North, hinting that they will join forces sometime in the course of Season 7.

The trailer has also proved true rumours that Daenerys and her people will be setting up base in Dragonstone, and that there could be a potential meeting between Jon Snow and the Mother of Dragons.

Also, Bran has finally arrived at Winterfell, and this means there will be another reunion of the remaining Stark children.

Season 7 of Game of Thrones premieres July 16 at 9 pm on HBO. Season 7 premieres in India on Star World and Star World HD on July 18 at 10 pm.

Check out the trailer below: