Remember Missandei of Game of Thrones? The curly hair girl who serves Daenerys Targaryen in the epic fantasy drama is unrecognisable in a recent photoshoot. Nathalie Emmanuel, who plays the role of Missandei, has straightened her hair for the shoot.

Emmanuel flaunted a punk rock look for Hunger magazine's photoshoot for the latest edition. In one of the black and white images, she is seen carrying weights on her shoulders. She also flaunted her cleavage in a strapless black leather dress. Another portrait shot showed her nose ring and straightened hair with smoky eye makeup.

In an accompanying interview with the magazine, Emmanuel spoke about roles that encourage diversity.

"For me, when I was growing up, not seeing anyone on television that looked like me or that I could identify with was really hard, and that can affect someone's self-esteem hugely. There has been an improvement in casting. But what I often worry about is because it's been called out that means that now people are saying, 'Okay, we're going to make it really diverse'," she said.

"Will it be that they just do the one film and then it goes back? If you go up for anything, you know there is always a cast of people and a small number of them are [from] a minority."

Check out Nathalie Emmanuel's photos below: