Game of Thrones star Lena Headey brings out her inner Cersei Lannister when it comes to some serious offences such as sexual misconduct.

On Saturday, the 44-year-old actress, who recently shared her own experience of sexual harassment in Hollywood, took to Twitter to address the disgraced comedian Louis C.K. and his recent apology statement on Twitter.

"Louis CK. The words you wrote are a shitshow of narcissistic c**k soup," Headey wrote.

In a second tweet, the actress condemned the I Love You, Daddy star saying that he did not apologise at all.

Meanwhile, a user accused the GoT star of trying to 'hang him in public' even after he apologised and facing consequences in personal and professional life as well.

Comedian Louis C.K. has recently been accused of masturbating in front of five women as The New York Times unfolded the story like the infamous Harvey Weinstein case.

In a lengthy statement, C.K. admitted that the sexual misconduct allegations levied against him are true.

Following the sexual misconduct allegations, C K's publicist, Lewis Kay also took to Twitter to announce that he no longer represents the comedian. Besides this, APA, the agency that represented the 'I Love You, Daddy' star for tours, also parted ways with him.

Besides that, Universal Pictures and Illumination Entertainment announced that they had dropped Louis C K from the sequel of Secret Life of Pets (2016).

HBO and Netflix also cut ties with the star and FX dropped his executive producer credit from his numerous projects with the company.