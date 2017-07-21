Well, Jon Snow knows nothing but actor Kit Harrington seems to know everything, at least about his engagement and wedding rumours with girlfriend Rose Leslie. Kit Harrington and Rose Leslie, who portray the onscreen couple in the popular HBO drama, have also been dating in real life.

The Game of Thrones couple has denied all the rumours about their engagement and wedding. On July 20, a US tabloid Life & Style reported that the couple is already engaged and about to tie the knot.

As per the report, "Kit recently cooked Rose a romantic candlelight dinner and proposed to her," an insider told. "She burst into tears and immediately said yes!"

Meanwhile, the couple rubbished all the rumours as Harrington's representative told Metro, "They are not engaged."

The couple, who first met on the sets of the fantasy series Game of Thrones, has recently bought a 15th century home in the English countryside and also moved in together into the quirky place. They bought the medieval timber home for $1.9 million that features a wooden footbridge as well.

The tabloid also claimed that the GoT actress who rose to fame from Downton Abbey series "wants the wedding to be held there."

"It will be a traditional Scottish wedding with kilts and bagpipes. They aren't into the whole Hollywood scene at all," the insider further added.

"They both love spending their free time having friends over for dinner parties or cuddling up on the couch. They're best friends and are constantly making each other laugh."

Rose Leslie plays the character of Ygritte in Game of Thrones for two seasons (season 2-season 4) while Kit Harrington still portrays the role of Jon Snow in the HBO series.

Game of Thrones season 7 has been premiered on July 16 on HBO, HBO Now and many other channels across the world. The episode 2 of season 7 titled Stormborn will be aired July 23 on HBO at 9 pm ET. Indian viewers can watch it on Hotstar on Monday (July 24) at 7.30 am IST.