Jon Snow might kill Daenerys in Game of Thrones season 8 which is the last instalment of the HBO series. Well, it might not be true. A recent fan theory posted by a Redditor has surfaced online which teases that Jon Snow will be forced to kill the mother of Dragon in the upcoming season.

The romance between Kit Harrington and Daenerys Targaryen has been brewing slowly as witnessed at the end of Season 7. And, everyone is convinced that Jon and Dany will get married in Season 8 and will have a child together.

Meanwhile, according to the Redditor (Saravian), Jon Snow is the Azor Ahai aka The Prince That Was Promised and is prophesied to be reborn and will save everyone from the Night King and his armies.

The theory suggests, "Azor Ahai engineered this peace by thrusting his dragon-steel blade Lightbringer into the chest of his wife, Nissa Nissa, transforming her into an Other and ruling as the book!Night's King who famously took a corpse bride."

Henceforth, Jon Snow will do the same to his wife, Daenerys, at the end of upcoming War for the Dawn. The Redditor further added, Jon Snow, Daenerys, and Tyrion Lannister are the story's heroes.

A long time ago, A Song of Ice and Fire author George R.R. Martin said that the series will end with his trademark bittersweet twists. If it happens, then the fan theory would probably come true.

Game of Thrones Season 8 is expected to return to the small screen at the end of 2018 or beginning of 2019.