After hitting up the music scene at Coachella last weekend, Joe Jonas and his Game of Thrones actress girlfriend Sophie Turner have headed to Cabo in Mexico for a romantic holiday.

Photographs from their vacation show the duo relaxing in the hot tub of their beach-side property, and they seem to be smitten with each other.

Turner and Jonas have been dating since late last year, but the duo is yet to confirm news of their romance.

In January, Extra host Mario Lopez tried to get an answer out of Turner regarding the romance, but refused to give a straight answer. "Well I'm not saying anything (but) I'm very happy," she said, during the Golden Globes, adding, "I don't know who you're talking about."

During a radio interview, when Jonas was asked who he would like to date among the Game of Thrones cast, he chose to go with the Mother of Dragons.

"I'd probably go with some dragons," he said.

Turner will next be seen in Season 7 of Game of Thrones, which will return to HBO in July. She will reprise her role as Sansa Stark, and if plot rumours doing the rounds are true then Sansa will finally exact revenge on Littlefinger, the man who got her married off to Ramsay Bolton. The smile on Sansa's face as she sees her husband being devoured by dogs speaks a lot about her emotional state.

"There's the smile as well, her walking away after killing Ramsay," Turner told Vultire. "That's also quite interesting. You wonder if it's just a smile because it's her first kill, because this man is out of her life, or whether she's going to get a taste for it...Now it's really starting to feel like there is a dark side to her. She's playing the game now, and very ruthlessly. When she wants something, she's going to go out and get it."