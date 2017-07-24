Game of Thrones Season 7 episode 2 saw Missandei and Grey Worm finally getting intimate and admitting their feelings for one another.

This happened shortly before Grey Worm was to set out to seize Casterly Rock, a Lannister stronghold, and the duo decided to spend the night together, as this could be their last chance to be together. Chances are Grey Worm would not return from this mission, and this made their union all the more important.

Also read: The Bachelorette's men meet Rachel Lindsay's family and it doesn't go well for one contestant

"There's something unique about it purely because of Grey Worm's situation — his brutal history of being mutilated — there's a real sense of trust here and that really plays out in this lovely scene where they physically act upon their love," Nathalie Emmanuel, the actress who plays Missandei, told Entertainment Weekly.

"For him to do that is a really big deal and Missandei knows that and doesn't really care. She just loves him and that intimacy they've shared comes to a head. Missandei is always so official and straight and poised so to be vulnerable and see her human side of her, a little off balance, is kind of great and fun to play."

"She's kept things very together to stay composed but this scene is the opposite of that. She's quite clear about what she wants because she fears she'll never have the chance to have that with him again," she added.

The second episode also marked the first time Emmanual stripped completely naked on camera. Although getting naked was an uncomfortable experience, Emmanuel said it helped that she had people she trusted her. She's also glad that the whole scene was treated respectfully.

Game of Thrones Season 7 airs Sundays on HBO and Tuesdays on Star World and Star World HD.