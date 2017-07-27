Game of Thrones Season 7 episode 2 saw things going as per Euron Greyjoy's plans and it looks like he'll finally be able to deliver the gift he promised Cersei Lannister. Things are definitely looking up for Euron, despite all the hurdles, and this is one of the reasons why he has been called the Donald Trump of Game of Thrones.

Pilou Asbæk, the actor who plays Euron, recently talked about the comparison in an interview with Variety. Is the comparison just? "One is a fictional world and one is the real world," said Asbæk.

"Again and again the real world surprises more and terrifies more than the fictional world. To compare Euron Greyjoy to the American president, it's tough. I did it once in a tweet a year ago. It was a tweet I did for fun. But now the world has changed a lot. I'm not a wise man on the American political situation. I just hope the American people are happy. So I'm not going to compare Euron to Donald Trump. I'm just going to wish you guys luck."

When asked what's next for Euron, Asbæk took a jab at the President of the United States, and joked his character was set to dominate the world by joining forces with Russia.

"World domination, man. He's going to start a collaboration with Russia — no, I'm sorry. That was inappropriate," the actor said. "What is left for Euron? To enjoy life. Let's see what kind of gift he brings home to Cersei. And let's see what her answer is."

Game of Thrones airs Sundays on HBO and Tuesdays on Star World and Star World HD. Latest episodes can also be watched via Hotstar.