The premiere episode of Game of Thrones season 7 shattered HBO's viewership records. The Dragonstone episode drew a total 16.1 million viewers that include 10.1 million viewers who watched on television and the additional 6 million viewers from streaming websites.

But that is not the only record Game of Thrones created till now. Take a look at the 7 Guinness World Records created by the popular HBO series.

The "in demand" television series

Game of Thrones is one of the most popular and talked about series. In 2016, it became the most popular series. The show also had an average of 7,191,848 daily Demand Expressions globally, according to data science company Parrot Analytics.

GoT has won the maximum Emmy Awards for a drama series

In 2016, Game of Thrones broke the records for taking home the highest number of Emmy Awards won by a fictional drama series. The fantasy drama won 38 Emmy Awards, beating the previous record holder Frasier, which won 37 awards.

Highest number of Visual Effects Society Awards

In 2016, the fantasy drama series created a record by winning 16 awards from the Visual Effects Society.

Tallest actor

Guinness World Records recognised Neil Fingleton, who appeared in the series as Mag the Mighty, was Britain's tallest man in 2007. Fingleton, the 7-foot 7-inch actor, passed away at the age of 36 due to heart failure in February.

Most pirated TV show

Being the most popular has its own drawbacks. The HBO's most watched show is also the most pirated TV show in the world. GoT remained one of the most pirated shows ever since it made a debut on television. However, Game of Thrones season 6 finale made it the most pirated TV show ever, according to Torrentfreak. The finale episode of season 6 was shared across 350,000 torrents at the same time.

Not only season 6 finale, even the last episode of season 5 created the Guinness World Records. After the finale of the fifth season, 258,131 people shared a single torrent file.

Largest recreation of an existing fictional world in Minecraft

Fans recreated the extensive continent from George R. R. Martin's A Song of Ice and Fire novels. According to the Guinness World Records, the Minecraft project mapped out around 311.4 sq mi (806.5 km²) of Westeros, including Riverrun and Winterfell, and covered an area of approximately 59,000 blocks by 22,000 blocks.

Largest TV drama simulcast

The fifth season's second episode The House Of Black and White was aired in 173 countries simultaneously on April 20, 2015, making it the largest TV drama simulcast. This record too made it to the Guinness World Records.

Maisie Williams, who plays Arya Stark, collected the certificate and book on behalf of her team.

"I'm so pleased for 'Game of Thrones' to be a part of Guinness World Records, I'm going to tell my step brother as he gets the book every year for Christmas. I can't wait to see the look on his face," she said after receiving the certificate.