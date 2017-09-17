Season 7 of Game of Thrones got over last month, and there is little chance that we will see Season 8 before 2019.

However, there are a number of deleted scenes from the show that will keep you engaged.

These are not only intriguing but also will provide fresh insight into the series and its characters.

Take a look:

Varys and Littlefinger in Season 2

This scene became more relevant after the shocking death of Littlefinger in Season 7.

Varys' curse-talk in this brief scene that was deleted somewhat forecast it.

Moreover, it turned out that Varys has better taste when it comes to friends than Lord Petyr Baelish.

Loras and Margaery in Season 2

This scene should have been there as it would have given a hint to the audience about Margaery's motives.

She very well seems to be planning her next move and at same time comforting her brother about the death of his true love, who was also Margaery's husband.

Sansa and The Hound in Season 2

This deleted scene actually gives a glimpse of how Sansa gradually became tough.

Though, the scene might be a little awkward as it goes way too far when the Hound grabs Sansa with his metal hand.

Tywin and Pycelle in Season 3

This is an important and lovely scene featuring Tywin and Pycelle. It gives an opportunity to both the characters to show their intense intelligence.

Moreover, it contains an important revelation that is the fact that Pycelle is mainly responsible for the current power position of the Lannisters'.

Shae and Bronn in Season 4

This scene was required because it was little weird when Shae suddenly came up to testify against Tyrion in Season 5.

It would have made more sense if this scene would had been included in the show. Also, it would have given us a glimpse of Shae's emotional state.

Lady Olenna in Season 5

This deleted scene of season 5 shows the best of Lady Olenna. It features her amazing wit and scheming skills.

If you have been missing her character, just take a look at the deleted scene here:

Sansa and Bran in Season 7

The death of Littlefinger aka Lord Petyr Baelish in the penultimate season raised the most-anticipated question: How did the Stark sisters bury the hatchet and how did Bran Stark play a role in the sudden demise of Littlefinger?

Well, according to Variety, Isaac Hempstead Wright revealed: "We actually did a scene that clearly got cut, a short scene with Sansa where she knocks on Bran's door and says, 'I need your help,' or something along those lines. So basically, as far as I know, the story was that it suddenly occurred to Sansa that she had a huge CCTV department at her discretion and it might be a good idea to check with him first before she guts her own sister. So she goes to Bran, and Bran tells her everything she needs to know."

The scene would have cleared a lot of confusion had it been included in the show.