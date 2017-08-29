HBO's fantasy drama Game of Thrones' last season won't happen before 2019. The penultimate season just ended on last Sunday. To cash in on the GoT craze, HBO has released the first instalment of the new Game of Thrones web series.

Also read: Gunpowder: Kit Harington's FIRST LOOK from BBC drama revealed

The seven-episode series, titled The Game Revealed, follows the behind-scene drama of the seventh series. Besides the interview with the cast and crew, the show brings back all the key moments from season seven with an in-depth analysis.

The entire series will be exclusively available for all the HBO subscribers. But the broadcaster has dropped the full first episode on YouTube to lure all the GoT fans.

You can watch the full episode here.

The first instalment explores how the makers stumbled on the idea of Arya Stark's much-acclaimed show opener. You will be shocked to know that an entire Walder Frey look-alike prosthetic face has been made to shoot the sequence.

The showrunners also talked about the much-anticipated Ed Sheeran cameo. "Ed Sheeran's got a beautiful voice and we knew he was a fan of the show," said David Benioff.

He added, "We knew that Maisie was obsessed with him, so we always thought it would be to fun try to get him into a Maisie scene at some point."

The season 7 finale has been watched by 16.5 million viewers on HBO and Sky Atlantic in the United States and the United Kingdom.