  • January 20, 2017 16:48 IST
    By Reuters
Gambias new president Adama Barrow sworn in despite standoff with predecessor Yahya Jammeh Close
Adama Barrow took the oath of office as Gambias president at its embassy in neighbouring Senegal on 19 January, despite Yahya Jammeh refusing to step down. In his inauguration speech Barrow called for international and national support of his presidency, asking the military to step down, and threatening to label those who didnt follow his orders rebels.
