- Play Russian ambassador to Turkey Andrey Karlov killed by assassin
- Play China warns Donald Trump to respect one China principle
- Play Flight of fancy: Airbus planes of the future could have gyms, childrens playrooms and coffee bars
- Play Pope Francis celebrates mass on his 80th birthday
- Play 12 crazy Premier League stats
- Play Actress Zsa Zsa Gabor dies aged 99
- Play What Christmas dinner looks like around the world
Gambian President Adama Barrow: My victory means freedom for everybody
New leader says that he will install democracy as he prepares to return from Senegal.
Most popular