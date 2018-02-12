It's less than two weeks for Samsung Galaxy S9 series debut, and the Android flagship's official cover has surfaced online revealing design elements.

In the leaked Galaxy S9 and S9+ cover cases (courtesy, WinFuture), the company has incorporated vertically aligned two gaping holes, one longer and another smaller in size, just beside thin space for LED flash, on the back, confirming the long-rumored design language, wherein the primary camera and fingerprint sensor positions will be changed.

The generic Galaxy S9 is seen to have holes with smaller dimensions confirming that there will be only one primary shooter on the back, whereas it's bigger sibling S9+ is expected to house a dual-camera sensor on lines of the Galaxy Note8, but vertically aligned.

Also, the fingerprint sensor, which was placed horizontally beside the camera module in previous Galaxy S8 (and Note8 series, is now translocated below the camera, almost in the center of the back panel, which makes so much sense. Now users will be able to reach the biometric sensor easily and also avoid accidentally touching the camera, leaving behind sweaty smudges on the lens.

It looks like Samsung has taken the consumer and critics feedback about the near-perfect Galaxy S8 positively and duly made the changes to the fingerprint sensor location in its successor Galaxy S9 series.

Read our review: Samsung Galaxy S8 review: Exemplary design language meets stunning camera

Galaxy S9: Here's what you need to know about the Samsung Android flagship

As per the information we have gathered so far, the upcoming 5.8-inch Galaxy S9 (with single camera) and 6.2-inch Galaxy S9+ (with dual-camera) will have pretty much same design language but differ in the location of the fingerprint sensor, as mentioned above.

Inside, due to differences in screen size, the Galaxy S9 and the S9+ will have 3,000mAh and 3,500mAh battery, respectively.

The Galaxy S9 series will also boast IP68 water-and-dust resistant certification, meaning the device can survive up to 5 feet (1.5 meters) underwater for close to 30 minutes.

Like previous years, the 2018-series Samsung Galaxy S9 (S9+) series, depending on the region of sale, is expected to come with two variants, one a 10nm class Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 (in the US, China, and select countries) or Samsung's 10nm Exynos 9810 series (in India, Europe, and others).

As far as the memory configuration is concerned, the standard Galaxy S9 will be offered in two options 4GB RAM+64GB storage and 4GB RAM and 128GB storage, whereas the bigger screen version Galaxy S9+ will be available in 6GB RAM+64GB storage, 6GB RAM+128GB storage and 6GB RAM+256GB models in major markets across the world.

Word on the street is that Samsung has plans to release a limited edition Galaxy S9+ with 6GB RAM and massive 512GB storage in select markets.

Rumor has it that the Galaxy S8 successor will have variable aperture setting options, which allows users switch between f/1.5 and f/2.4 apertures depending on the lighting environment. The former will allow the camera to absorb more light during indoor or dark conditions, while the latter can be used during bright sunny conditions.

The standard Galaxy S9 is expected to boast 12MP primary camera on the back and 8MP front-facing camera. However, the S9 Plus is said to house dual-camera, but there is no information on MP count. It will come with the same 8MP sensor on the front, as seen in the generic model.

Both the S9 and S9+ will come with HD 460 fps (frames per second) slow-motion video capability and Optical Image Stabilization (OIS).

Samsung is slated to debut Galaxy S9 series on February 25, a day ahead of Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2018 (February 26-March 1), Barcelona.

After the unveiling, the new Samsung Galaxy S9 series is expected to hit stores around mid-March.

As far as the pricing is concerned, Samsung's standard Galaxy S9 price is said to start at KRW950,000 (approx.$886/€716/Rs 56,500) and the S9+ (base model) is expected set you back by KRW999,000 (approx. $929/€753/Rs 59,414).

Stay tuned. Follow us @IBTimesIN_Tech on Twitter for latest updates on Samsung products.