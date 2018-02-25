Samsung is hosting a grand "Unpacked 2018" event on February 25, and if history is any indication, fans can expect the Galaxy S8 successor, the Galaxy S9 series make its official debut in Barcelona.

Samsung Unpacked 2018 is scheduled to kick off at 6 pm CET local time (10:30 pm IST) on February 25. Since the event arena can accommodate a limited number of media invitees, the company has taken elaborate measures to webcast the program live online, so global fans and tech enthusiasts can watch entire event from the cozy comforts of their home or from a smartphone.

What to expect at Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2018:

As mentioned before, the Unpacked 2018 event will witness the launch of the Galaxy S9 series, which is said to be Samsung's most competitive Android flagship, to take on Apple iPhone X.

The word on the street is that the Galaxy S9 will be similar to the predecessor Galaxy S8 in terms of design language, but its internal hardware — particularly the camera and the processor capabilities — will see major upgrades.

In the press invite, Samsung has proclaimed that the Galaxy S9 will redefine flagship camera phones in the industry. It is believed to come with a game-changing camera feature: Variable Aperture.

With this option, users will be able to switch between f/1.5 and f/2.4 apertures depending on the lighting environment. The former will allow the camera to absorb more light indoors or in dark conditions, while the latter can be used during bright sunny conditions.

Rumor has it that the generic Galaxy S9 will cost €841 (approx $1,026/Rs 67,282) and the top-end Galaxy S9+ will set you back by €997(approx $1,228/Rs 79,762) in Europe (find what's coming in the Galaxy S9 series here).

After the unveiling, the Galaxy S9 is expected to be put up for pre-order in select markets on March 2 and finally hit stores on March 16.

Set your Clocks for the Samsung Galaxy S9 Launch Live Coverage Timing Details:

City Time Time-Zone Barcelona (Spain) Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018, 18:00:00 CET San Francisco (U.S.A. – California) Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018, 9:00:00 PST New York (U.S.A. - New York) Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018, 12:00:00 EST Ottawa (Canada- Ontario) Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018, 12:00:00 EST Rio de Janeiro (Brazil – Rio de Janeiro) Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018, 12:00:00 BRT London (United Kingdom – England) Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018, 17:00:00 GMT Paris (France) Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018, 18:00:00 CET Berlin (Germany) Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018, 18:00:00 CET Johannesburg (South Africa) Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018, 19:00:00 SAST Moscow (Russia) Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018, 20:00:00 MSK Abu Dhabi (United Arab Emirates - Abu Dhabi) Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018, 21:00:00 GST Islamabad (Pakistan) Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018, 22:00:00 PKT New Delhi (India – New Delhi) Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018, 22:30:00 IST Jakarta (Indonesia) Monday, Feb. 26, 2018, 00:00:00 WIB Bangkok (Thailand) Monday, Feb. 26, 2018, 00:00:00 ICT Beijing (China - Beijing Municipality) Monday, Feb. 26, 2018, 01:00:00 CST Hong Kong (Hong Kong) Monday, Feb. 26, 2018, 01:00:00 HKT Singapore (Singapore) Monday, Feb. 26, 2018, 01:00:00 SGT Taipei (Taiwan) Monday, Feb. 26, 2018, 01:00:00 CST Seoul (South Korea) Monday, Feb. 26, 2018, 02:00:00 KST Tokyo (Japan) Monday, Feb. 26, 2018, 02:00:00 JST Canberra (Australia - Australian Capital Territory) Monday, Feb. 26, 2018, 04:00:00 AEDT

Here's how to watch Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2018 on PCs via official websites:

Visit http://news.samsung.com, www.samsung.com or www.samsungmobilepress.com when the event begins.

For an even more immersive Unpacked experience, users can opt to live-stream the event with the 360-degree option.

Watching the Unpacked 2018 on Google Android mobiles and Apple iPhones and iPads:

Download and launch the UNPACKED 2018 app to watch the event on a mobile device (compatible with Android and iOS).

For an even more immersive Unpacked experience, users can opt to live-stream the event in 360 degrees.

Here's how to watch Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2018 via social media sites:

Facebook:

Visit the Facebook page of Samsung Mobile when the event begins.

Twitter:

Visit live.twitter.com/Unpacked when the event begins.