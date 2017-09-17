Earlier this week, a report emerged that Samsung has commenced testing Android Oreo for flagship Galaxy S8 (& S8+) series. Now, for the first time, tangible evidence has surfaced online to prove it.

The flagship device running Google's latest OS has been spotted on popular performance benchmarking site, Geekbench, confirming the testing is indeed underway and would soon reach the public soon.

When will Samsung Galaxy S8 series get Android Oreo update?

Samsung Galaxy S8 with Android Oreo has scored 2029 and 6,845 on single-core and multi-core tests on Geekbench. There is a marginal increase in marks when compared to device's Geekbench score of 2024 and 6,695 points in terms of single-core and multi-core performance tests performed with Android Nougat on the same Geekbench, we tested during our review.

We believe Samsung will continue to test the Galaxy S8 series for another month or two, to optimise the software to increase its performance and also score on the benchmarking apps.

So, Galaxy S8 series owners can expect to get the taste of the Google's chocolate cookie flavoured mobile OS update in October-end or early November.

What's coming in Android Oreo?

Android Oreo brings several improvements over the Android Nougat software, such as faster booting time, extended battery life, more fluid experiences to phones, latest security patches via Google Play Protect that automatically checks malware inside all the applications installed on the mobile.

Another key aspect of Android Oreo is the Rescue Party feature, which helps the device to recover from constant boot loops.

Android Oreo also brings several new features such as picture-in-picture, which allows users to do two tasks simultaneously, like checking the calendar while planning a party on a Duo video call. And Smart Text Selection improves copy and paste. With the help of machine learning to recognise entities on the screen — like a complete address — users will be able to easily select text they want with a double tap, and even bring up an app like Maps to help during navigation.

It has to be noted that Samsung will add its own custom features in to the Google's Android Oreo source code to improve user-experience on the Galaxy S8 series.

