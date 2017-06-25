A fresh leak from Chinese microblogging site Weibo claims the next-gen Galaxy Note 9 and Galaxy S9 smartphones will feature two different processor chipsets.

A leaked Samsung internal message suggests the S9 will be powered by a 10nm chipset-based Exynos 9810 processor while the Note 9 will have a 7nm or 8nm chipset fabrication for the same Exynos processor.

With a slimmer die fabrication process, the Note 9 will be a relatively better handset than the S9 with reduced power consumption and better energy efficiency. Samsung was taken by surprise when Qualcomm decided to ditch its partnership and opted for TSMC built 7nm processor SoCs for next-gen Snapdragon processors.

Consequently, Samsung has opted out of its collaboration with Qualcomm to keep the 10nm-based chipsets in business and thereby averted potential monetary losses. The company is expected to mass produce either 7nm or 8nm SoCs for the Note 9 alone, instead of dumping the 10nm SoCs.