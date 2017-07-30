Samsung Galaxy Note 8 returns to the spotlight with a fresh display panel leak that fuels an interesting battle with the Apple iPhone 8 as the former's display size overshadows the latter. The iPhone 8 however makes up for its display-size limitation with a completely bezel-less display.

The display panel leak has surfaced online via the Chinese microblogging site Weibo wherein the leaked image depicts Galaxy Note 8 and iPhone 8 being showcased side by side. In other words, we can see the front panel design comparison between the two flagship phones in a close-up snapshot.

The 6.3in Galaxy Note 8 display looks imposing and undoubtedly overshadows the 5.8in iPhone 8. The latter however should impress the premium smartphone lovers with its aesthetic looks, thanks to its slim profile and almost non-existent bezels on the display.

On the contrary, Galaxy Note 8 portrays an edge-to-edge display with tiny bezels seen at the top and bottom portion of its front panel.

It must be noted that both the Note 8 and iPhone 8 house a front-facing camera, iris scanner, microphone and speaker on the top bezel of the front panel, besides featuring dual cameras on their rear panel.

Galaxy Note 8 was recently cleared by the FCC and was certified to be ready for the consumers by the U.S. telecom regulator, ahead of its highly-anticipated launch at the "Unpacked" event on August 23 in New York City.

Riding on high consumer expectations, Galaxy Note 8 is touted to be the comeback flagship phone for Samsung after the Galaxy Note 7 battery explosion debacle that dealt a massive blow to the company's market share and growth prospects in the smartphone industry.

Coming to other rumoured specifications that we know so far, the Note 8 will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 836 processor paired with 6GB RAM, run Android 7.1 Nougat OS and support 64GB/128GB internal storage with a microSD expansion slot. Other key features include AI-powered digital voice assistant Bixby, an Iris scanner, a dual rear camera comprising of a 13MP primary sensor with wide-angle lens and a 12MP secondary sensor with a telephoto lens, as reported by MyDrivers quoting KGI securities analyst Guo Ming.

Meanwhile, Galaxy Note 8 special edition aka 'Emperor Edition' is expected to ship with a massive 256GB in-built storage for Asian markets.

Earlier leak suggested that the standard variant of Galaxy Note 8 will be available in black, orchid grey, and new deep blue colours, at the time of launch. It is also likely to include an improved S-Pen with revolutionary features like the ability to pin handwritten notes to the Always-on display.

Coming to the pricing details, the Note 8 is touted to be the most expensive Samsung phone yet. The handset is expected to retail around $1,000 in the Korean market while other markets might see a price hike of $100.