Samsung has started shipping its latest flagship handset, the Galaxy Note 8, to the first batch of customers in India, who pre-ordered the device after the company had opened reservations last week. The new smartphone, which is priced at Rs. 67,900 in India, has also hit stores in the country on Thursday.

While reservations for the Galaxy Note 8 will come to an end on September 22, customers who have already pre-ordered the device are expected to receive it by the end of next week, SamMobile reported.

The launch offer in India includes a free Convertible Wireless Charger and a coupon for a one-time screen replacement for just Rs. 990. The second offer, however, is open to all customers who will buy Samsung smartphones during this festive sale.

Samsung has also joined hands with HDFC Bank to allow its credit card holders to get a cashback of Rs. 4,000 while reserving the Galaxy Note 8. Reliance Jio users, on the other hand, will get up to 448 GB of additional 4G data over the next eight months, as well as a complimentary Jio Prime Membership, if they purchase the Galaxy Note 8.

The Galaxy Note 8 offers are part of Samsung's broader strategy to capture an even bigger market share of the Indian smartphone market, amid increasing competition from Chinese brands. According to the latest numbers from IDC, Samsung accounted for 24 percent market share in India during the second quarter of 2017 while China's Xiaomi claimed 17 percent.

"The country is the world's second largest smartphone market where we have sustained our position as the number one mobile brand. We expect to further consolidate our presence with innovative products and services," Mohammad Asim Warsi, senior vice president of marketing, Samsung Electronics, said.

When it comes to the global availability of the Galaxy Note 8, Samsung reportedly said that the device will go on sale in as many as 150 countries by next month.

On September 15, Samsung released the Galaxy Note 8 in 42 countries, including the US, Canada, Singapore, South Korea and some major European markets. According to a recent report, the company managed to sell to sell as many as 270,000 units of the device in its home country on the first weekend following the release.