Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is expected to go live on pre-orders in the country via Amazon India and Samsung's online store starting September 11. The report also confirms that the flagship phone will start shipping in the first week of October in India.

According to a recent BSU report citing reliable sources, the Galaxy Note 8 is expected to be priced at Rs. 74,900 with its pre-registration process having started on the Samsung online store. It is now being speculated that the Galaxy Note 8 pre-orders could start just a day before the unveiling of Apple's iPhone 8, iPhone 7s and iPhone 7s Plus, which is on September 12.

Galaxy Note 8 availability

Quite surprisingly, the Note 8 will see the debut release in India on September 11 while the European and other select markets including the UK, the US, Canada and Australia are expected to get the device starting September 15.

Samsung's current-gen flagship phone Galaxy S8+ with 6GB of RAM and 128GB ROM received a couple of hefty price cuts recently to bring its price down to Rs. 65,900 via Flipkart and Samsung online store.

Galaxy Note 8 pricing details

A similar feat might repeat for the Galaxy Note 8 in the coming days as the handset has been launched at a staggering price point. Although there is no official word or confirmation from the company regarding the Note 8's price, the speculated price tag of Rs.74,900 makes perfect sense in the given scenario.

Galaxy Note 8 specifications

Coming to the key rumoured specifications so far, the Note 8 is expected to sport a 6.3-inch Super AMOLED Infinity display with 2960x1440 pixels resolution and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Under its hood, the smartphone will be powered by the Exynos 8895 octa-core processor paired with Mali G71 MP20 GPU and 6GB of LPDDR4 RAM.

On the storage front, the next-gen flagship phone from the Note series will be available in 64/128/256GB configuration with support for external storage expansion up to 256GB via microSD slot. The Note 8 is expected to run Android 7.1.1 Nougat with integrated TouchWiz UI out-of-the-box and support Android 8.0 Oreo update in the future.

Coming to the camera configuration, the next-gen Note handset sports a 12MP primary camera with wide-angle lens and another 12MP secondary camera with telephoto lens (2x optical zoom and 10x digital zoom).

The primary sensor supports f/1.7 aperture with optical image stabilisation (OIS) while the secondary sensor equips f/2.4 aperture. Selfie lovers will enjoy the 8MP front-facing selfie camera with f/1.7 aperture and wide-angle lens.

The handset is designed for rugged use as it comes with the industry standard IP68 certification for water and dust resistance. Besides, the Note 8 also features a bunch of useful sensors including Accelerometer, Barometer, Fingerprint Sensor, Gyro Sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Hall Sensor, Heart Rate Sensor, Proximity Sensor, RGB Light Sensor, Iris Sensor and Pressure Sensor.

Ahead of the Note 8's highly-anticipated release, Samsung is now ensuring stringent quality checks on Galaxy Note 8 battery to avert any disasters along the lines of the Note 7 battery-explosion fiasco. It has roped in a safety consultant and the Underwriters Laboratories to conduct rigorous tests on the handset's battery.