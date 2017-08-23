Samsung is hosting Galaxy Unpacked event in New York City, which has long been used as the company's flagship launch pad to unveil flagship phones.

After facing huge dent to its brand image with the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco, Samsung, despite odds, has braved to unveil its successor—Galaxy Note 8—, and finally got the monkey off its back at the Galaxy Unpacked 2017 episode 2 event on August 23.

Like previous years, the consumer electronics giant has made arrangements to live stream the entire programme online, so that Samsung fans can catch live action in the cozy comforts of the home, anywhere in the world. It is scheduled to kick-off at 11:00 a.m. EDT (8:30 p.m. IST).

Highlight of Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2017 episode 2:

Samsung in all probability will be unveiling the much-awaited Galaxy Note 8. It is said to have shared almost all features of the Galaxy S8 series including the crowd favourite Infinity Display design, but with little changes in terms of shape and addition of multi-utility tool S Pen stylus.

After the unveiling, the Galaxy Note 8 is expected to be put for pre-order in the following day in select markets on August 24 and finally hit stores in mid-September.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 series launch timing details:

City Time Time-Zone New York (U.S.A. - New York) Wednesday, August 23, 2017, 11:00:00 EDT San Diego (U.S.A. – California) Wednesday, August 23, 2017, 08:00:00 PDT Ottawa (Canada- Ontario) Wednesday, August 23, 2017, 11:00:00 EDT Rio de Janeiro (Brazil – Rio de Janeiro) Wednesday, August 23, 2017, 12:00:00 BRT London (United Kingdom – England) Wednesday, August 23, 2017, 16:00:00 GMT Paris (France) Wednesday, August 23, 2017, 17:00:00 CET Barcelona (Spain) Wednesday, August 23, 2017, 17:00:00 CET Berlin (Germany) Wednesday, August 23, 2017, 17:00:00 CET Amsterdam (Netherlands) Wednesday, August 23, 2017, 17:00:00 CET Johannesburg (South Africa) Wednesday, August 23, 2017, 17:00:00 SAST Moscow (Russia) Wednesday, August 23, 2017, 18:00:00 MSK Abu Dhabi (United Arab Emirates - Abu Dhabi) Wednesday, August 23, 2017, 19:00:00 GST Islamabad (Pakistan) Wednesday, August 23, 2017, 20:00:00 PKT New Delhi (India – New Delhi) Wednesday, August 23, 2017, 20:30:00 IST Indonesia (Jakarta) Wednesday, August 23, 2017, 22:00:00 WIB Beijing (China - Beijing Municipality) Wednesday, August 23, 2017, 23:00:00 CST Hong Kong (Hong Kong) Wednesday, August 23, 2017, 23:00:00 HKT Singapore (Singapore) Wednesday, August 23, 2017, 23:00:00 SGT Taipei (Taiwan) Wednesday, August 23, 2017,, 23:00:00 CST Seoul (South Korea) Thursday, August 24, 2017, 00:00:00 KST Tokyo (Japan) Thursday, August 24, 2017, 00:00:00 JST Canberra (Australia - Australian Capital Territory) Thursday, August 24, 2017, 01:00:00 AEDT

Here's how to watch Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2017 on PCs via official websites:

Visit http://news.samsung.com, www.samsung.com or www.samsungmobilepress.com when the event begins.

In India, you can watch Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2017 event, by visiting local site: https://news.samsung.com/in/ and Samsung Newsroom Bharat: https://news.samsung.com/bharat/

Watching the Unpacked 2017 on Google Android mobiles and Apple iPhones and iPads:

Download and launch the UNPACKED 2017 app (compatible with Android and iOS).

Here's how to watch Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2017 via Facebook:

Visit facebook.com/SamsungMobile or facebook.com/SamsungElectronics when the event begins.

Here's how to watch Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2017 via YouTube:

Head to https://www.youtube.com/user/SamsungMobile when the event begins.