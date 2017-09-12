Christian Bale is known for his utmost dedication and discipline towards his acting career as the actor has already undergone extreme transformations for a few movie roles.

Also read: Christian Bale's Dick Cheney look REVEALED [PHOTOS]

For his portrayal in The Machinist, the 43-year-old actor used to eat an apple and a can of tuna a day to lose 65 pounds. Later, he bulked up to play Batman in Christopher Nolan's trilogy.

And now, Bale is at it again as he is playing the titular character in the upcoming Dick Cheney biopic titled Backseat. The English actor looks absolutely unrecognisable as he is gaining weight for the apt portrayal of former American Vice-President Dick Cheney.

During the interaction with Variety at the Toronto International Film Festival, Bale revealed the secret diet that he has been following to gain weight. "I've just been eating a lot of pies," the actor said.

Not only this, the Oscar-winning actor went a step ahead to shock his fans at TIFF as he dyed blonde eyebrows. The American Hustle actor will soon have his head shaved to make his look more apt in the forthcoming movie.

To be directed by Adam McKay (The Big Short), the film is set to begin filming next month. Besides Bale, actors such as Steve Carell (US Defence Secretary Donald Rumsfeld), Amy Adams (Lynne Cheney, Dick's wife), Sam Rockwell (George W Bush), Bill Pullman, and Stefania Lavie Owen will also be featured in the movie.