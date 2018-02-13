Who is Mirai Nagasu? First American woman skater lands risky triple axel in the Olympics Close
Who is Mirai Nagasu? First American woman skater lands risky triple axel in the Olympics

Figure skater Gabrielle Daleman led Team Canada to a gold medal in the team figure skating event this week at the Winter Olympics 2018 but it is the 20-year-old's similar looks with a Hollywood celebrity that has left everyone stunned.

Gabrielle, a three-time Canadian Figure Skating Champion, is a complete lookalike of Kim Kardashian!

Gabrielle is however not a real-life sibling or any distant cousin of the American superstar sisters Kim and Khloe.

Gabrielle landed a series of triple jumps in a stellar performance that saw her finish third, only 0.39 points behind second-place finisher Mirai Nagasu of the United States. She looked resplendent on Monday as she skated to George Gershwin's "Rhapsody in Blue" in a dreamy blue costume.

It was not an easy road for Gabrielle to arrive at this stage. The 20-year-old Canadian athlete fought a learning disability (trouble with reading and writing) that ultimately led her to getting bullied as a youngster.

She suffered from an eating disorder that turn out to be detrimental for female skaters of her age. Gabrielle even underwent an emergency surgery to remove an abdominal cyst in May 2017.

"Not only athletes but a lot of women and a lot of people do struggle with most of the stuff I was struggling with and I still do on a day-to-day basis," she said.

Gabrielle Daleman
Canada's Gabrielle Daleman competes in the figure skating team event women's single skating free skating during the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at the Gangneung Ice Arena in Gangneung on February 12MLADEN ANTONOV/AFP/Getty

"I shouldn't be ashamed to tell people what I've been through and what I'm going through because it's life and it brought me to where and who I am today."

Gabrielle will be seen in action again in the Free Dance event at PyeongChang on February 20.

(with Reuters inputs)