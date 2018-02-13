Figure skater Gabrielle Daleman led Team Canada to a gold medal in the team figure skating event this week at the Winter Olympics 2018 but it is the 20-year-old's similar looks with a Hollywood celebrity that has left everyone stunned.

Gabrielle, a three-time Canadian Figure Skating Champion, is a complete lookalike of Kim Kardashian!

Gabrielle is however not a real-life sibling or any distant cousin of the American superstar sisters Kim and Khloe.

Gabrielle Daleman is Kim Kardashian from a universe where her mom gave her ice skates instead of a Barbie. #Olympics #WinterOlympics pic.twitter.com/YdmrxUoFe2 — Will Presti (@WillPresti) February 12, 2018

the sass in Gabrielle Daleman’s program was incredible. this girl was on FIRE!! pic.twitter.com/9Bmr4160nu — Elly Belle ? (@literElly) February 12, 2018

You cannot convince me that this Canadian skater is not a member of the Kardashian family. #olympics pic.twitter.com/V1MjPT9bIU — itsmolly (@itsmolly) February 12, 2018

Gabrielle landed a series of triple jumps in a stellar performance that saw her finish third, only 0.39 points behind second-place finisher Mirai Nagasu of the United States. She looked resplendent on Monday as she skated to George Gershwin's "Rhapsody in Blue" in a dreamy blue costume.

It was not an easy road for Gabrielle to arrive at this stage. The 20-year-old Canadian athlete fought a learning disability (trouble with reading and writing) that ultimately led her to getting bullied as a youngster.

No better feeling OLYMPIC GOLD #DreamTeam A post shared by Gabrielle Daleman (@gabby_daleman) on Feb 11, 2018 at 8:52pm PST

? A post shared by Gabrielle Daleman (@gabby_daleman) on Jan 17, 2018 at 8:52am PST

She suffered from an eating disorder that turn out to be detrimental for female skaters of her age. Gabrielle even underwent an emergency surgery to remove an abdominal cyst in May 2017.

"Not only athletes but a lot of women and a lot of people do struggle with most of the stuff I was struggling with and I still do on a day-to-day basis," she said.

"I shouldn't be ashamed to tell people what I've been through and what I'm going through because it's life and it brought me to where and who I am today."

Gabrielle will be seen in action again in the Free Dance event at PyeongChang on February 20.

(with Reuters inputs)