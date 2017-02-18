Gabriel Jesus’s surgery a success, confirms Pep Guardiola

  • February 18, 2017 15:43 IST
    By ITN
Gabriel Jesus’s surgery a success, confirms Pep Guardiola Close
Gabriel Jesus is recovering after a successful surgery following a metatarsal injury, Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola has confirmed.The forwards future involvement this season is yet unclear, however, since his recovery will take two to three months.
loading image
IBT TV
Arsene Wenger believes Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez can be a world-class number nine
Most popular