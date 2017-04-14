You are able to browse internet from the comfort of your room or couch or lawn because of one small gadget that is often neglected. It could be one device that grabs your attention the least but this could change very soon and turn into one of the most important gadgets in your house. And it appears like it can beat voice-activated smart Bluetooth speakers like Amazon Echo and Google Home, smart home hub like Samsung SmartThings Hub and others.

It is reported that router makers like Netgear, Linksys, and several other companies are planning to transform this unnoticed device into an important one by integrating several features. It could soon act as a speaker, voice assistants, smart home hub and much more, which means you won't need several gadgets like Amazon Echo, Samsung SmartThings Hub and Google Home if you own a smart router.

Or rather say future smart gadgets, be it a smart speaker, thermostat, hub or any device for that matter, could perform the function of a router, thus avoiding the need to install or buy a separate device for your internet connection. It was earlier reported that the Google Wi-Fi could come with features like microphone, speaker, voice assistant and several others, and the future Google Home could come with a built-in router but the plan could have been shelved to ensure that it is not rolled out prematurely.

"As a Wi-Fi system, we're starting to be throughout multiple spaces in a home, and of course there are things we could think about within that regard," Ben Brown, senior product manager for Google Wi-Fi, told The Wired. The Information also reported that the Google Wi-Fi could come with features like microphone, speaker, voice assistant and several others, and the future Google Home could come with built-in router

Nothing is certain at the moment but it will be awesome if Google merge its Home and Wi-Fi. We also can't say that smart gadget making companies will not use intelligent personal assistant like Alexa in their products. So, don't be surprised if all you want in your home is a router that can perform the functions of many devices.