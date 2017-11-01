Technology behemoth Microsoft has unveiled the new Surface Pro with LTE Advanced support at the ongoing Future Decoded 2017 event in London.

"To help people be more creative and more productive, from anywhere. To help them feel more connected to their organization and free from their desk. Which is why today we're excited to share that we are bringing even greater mobility to our Surface Pro line by making Surface Pro with LTE Advanced available to business customers beginning December 2017," Panay Panos, corporate vice-president of Windows & Devices at Microsoft, said in a statement.

The new Surface Pro supports SIM card so users can enjoy superfast internet with close to 450mbps download speeds.

It comes packed with a Cat-9 LTE Qualcomm Snapdragon X16 modem, and guess what, it supports 20 international LTE bands, making the device a truly global device!

This also means the device-owners need not purchase a local SIM if they go to any international destination.

As far as hardware is concerned, it flaunts a high-grade anodised metallic body and a 12.3-inch screen with PixelSense Display technology, 2,736x1,824p resolution, 3:2 aspect ratio, an 8MP shooter on the back, a 5MP front camera and a support Alcantara-type keyboard, which resists spills and absorption.

It comes packed with the seventh-generation Intel Core i5 processor backed by 4GB/8GB RAM, 128GB/256GB storage, and with a battery (capacity undisclosed) that can offer close 13.5 hours of video playtime.

Microsoft Surface Pro with LTE Advanced price and availability details:

The new hybrid laptop comes in two configurations — 4GB RAM+128GB storage and 8GB+256GB storage — for $1,149 (roughly €988/Rs 74,142) and $1,449 (approx €1,246/Rs 93,500), respectively.

They will be initially made available in in 22 markets — the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and the UK — December 1 onwards.

There is no word on when the Microsoft Surface Pro hybrid 2-in-1 laptop will debut in India.

