Things turned furious pretty fast over Instagram recently when Tyrese Gibson shared a post slamming Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. The social media platform heated up when the Fast and Furious actor called out his FF co-star for breaking up the franchise.

Following the box office success of Fast and Furious 8, reports surfaced that there are a series of spin-offs planned featuring Johnson's character Luke Hobbs. The spin-off news came after there were feud reports suggesting that Johnson was not happy with his share of screen space in FF8.

While this is good for a growing franchise, Gibson has frequently expressed his angst about the plan on Instagram. But this time, it went a little too far and dirty.

Sharing a picture of The Fast and the Furious cast, featuring Paul Walker, he wrote: "Diversity, love, multi ethnic worldwide multi generational, United Nations, One Race, Fast Family. Until Dewayne showed up I guess this whole time he had a problem cause he wasn't the ONLY ONE on the movie poster," he wrote.

He soon turned the post into a rant when he added, "I guess dreams do come true congratulations to @hhgarcia41 and @therock you guys are just amazing you really broke up the #FastFamily I tried to warn you guys... You thought I was hating...... I was simply fighting to keep the family together what makes us great is when you see us all TOGETHER we don't fly solo..... #MyLastPost today..... I got 3 years of venting on this clown [sic]."

Concluding the long post, he wrote: "They offered but YOU didn't have to agree with a solo #HobbsMovie. #OriginalFastFamily we salute you and stand on your shoulders #VinDiesel #PaulWalker #RobCohen #RomanTej were offered a spin off we TURNED IT DOWN!!!"

A post shared by TYRESE (@tyrese) on Oct 5, 2017 at 2:12pm PDT

Soon after the outpour was posted, Vin Diesel too shared a picture on Instagram featuring the late Walker, Gibson and himself during one of the Fast and Furious premieres captioning: "Brotherhood."

Brotherhood... A post shared by Vin Diesel (@vindiesel) on Oct 5, 2017 at 6:57pm PDT

This isn't the first time that Gibson took to the social media platform to call out Johnson. Last month, he shared a post urging Johnson not to delay the ninth instalment of Fast and Furious. Fast 9 was slated to release in 2019 but got pushed to 2020 as the spin-off is scheduled to release in 2019.

Entertainment Weekly reports that the Fast spin-off is slated to ignite the engine on July 26, 2019, while the Fast and Furious family will reunite on April 10, 2020 for Fast 9.