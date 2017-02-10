Love is in air, but only for those who are lucky to have a date this Valentine's Day. To all the singles out there, there is still some hope left if you can work your charm to get someone to go out with you on February 14.

If you have made up your mind about being single this Valentine's and need something to crack you up, laughter is the best medicine. On a positive note, you don't have to worry about deciding on a fancy date venue or buying an impressive gift before the Feb. 14 deadline. But there's more.

Thanks to the openness of the internet (while it lasts at least), there are a lot of jokes out there to lighten up your mood and help you stay committed to being single. We handpicked a few funny ones to break the ice, but nothing is stopping you from sharing them on social media.

From Jokes4us.com:

I'm gonna spend Valentine 's Day with my ex...... Box 360.

I can't wait for Valentine's Day because I get to make cupcakes for a special someone and that special someone is me.

What is the true purpose of Valentine's Day? To remind single people they are single.

Scientists have discovered a certain food that diminishes a woman's sex drive on Valentines Day by 90 percent.... Wedding cake.

Roses are red, violets are blue. If he's busy on Valentines Day, the side chick is you!

To all the single people on Valentine's Day, don't be sad. Think of all the Money and time you are saving on not getting a gift.

What is another way of saying Happy Valentines day! S.A.D, Singles Awareness Day!

Girl: "I can't be your valentine for medical reasons."

Boy: "Really?"

Girl: "Yeah, you make me sick!"

What do single people call Valentine's Day? Happy Independance Day

From Reader's Digest:

Boy: Do you have a date for Valentine's Day?

Girl: Yes, February 14th.

What some celebs have to say about Valentine's Day!

"Happy Valentine's Day! And if this is news to you, my guess is you're probably alone. Valentine's Day is often times a, well, it's a manufactured day that really doesn't mean anything." - Jon Stewart.

Valentine's Day money-saving tips: Break up on February 13th, get back together on the 15th. In place of bubble bath, use lavender-scented dish-washing liquid. Forget rose petals. Sprinkle the bed with sliced beets! - David Letterman.

"Today is Valentine's Day. Or, as men like to call it, Extortion day." - Jay Leno.

Feeling better already? Keep your spirits (the other ones too) high!