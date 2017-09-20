Tennis great Serena Williams' life, to a certain extent, has changed after September 2 as she gave birth to a wonderful baby girl. Ever since becoming a mother, she must have dedicated so much time for her baby, which is obviously not going to be easy.

To be fair, Serena, 35, despite being one of the best women players to have ever graced the sport, has never found it easy. Her career was never a bed of roses, the thorns always existed despite having managed to win 23 grand slam titles.

She has become a subject of severe criticism. Harsh words have been said about her strong body and Serena has had her haters in the past too.

After having completed more than two weeks of being a mother, she penned down an emotional open letter to her mother Oracene Price. The former world number one wrote how her mother played an important role in her life, helping her overcome the hardships of life.

Serena considers her mother to be a role model, and wants her support throughout as the American player also wants to teach her baby, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr to have good strength and courage to deal with future hardships.

"Thank you for being the role model I needed to endure all the hardships that I now regard as a challenges - ones that I enjoy. I hope to teach my baby Alexis Olympia the same, and have the same fortitude you have had," wrote Serena.

Besides the letter being an emotional one, written to her mother, Serena has taken some serious dig at her critics and haters, who have pulled her down a number of times. But, the star was too strong to be let down by such people.

Here is the open letter from one mother to another.