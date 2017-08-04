It is official! Neymar has become the world's most expensive player after he joined PSG from Barcelona on Thursday for a fee of £198 million. The 25-year-old will be making huge money as he is set to earn £35.5 million per year.

This ongoing transfer window has shown some mega transfers, where money has been splurged by rich teams, but Neymar's deal is the mother of all, from all angles. However, in all this, Barcelona fans must be the most hurt as he was a crucial part of their attacking line-up, with Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez being the other two. Fans will miss the Brazilian at Barca.

This transfer also brings an end to the era of MSN, as the trio was popularly called. It was after playing for Barcelona that Neymar became one of the superstars of world football. So, he took some time out for his fans and everyone associated with the club to post an emotional message.

Neymar posted this on Facebook.

"An athlete's life is full of challenges. Some which are given to us and others are a result of the decisions we make. Barcelona was more than just a challenge to me. It was a dream of a child who played with those stars in the video game and finally at the age of 21, I reached Catalonia, filled with challenges"

Neymar wrote about his first days at the clubs with Messi, who became his friends on and off the field.

"I remember my first days in the Club, sharing the dressing room with idols like Messi, Valdés, Xavi, Iniesta, Puyol, Piqué, Busquets and others with the expectation of playing in a Club that is 'more than a club'. Barcelona is a club that represents Catalonia. I had the honour of playing with the best athletes I have ever seen in my life.

"Leo Messi became my friend in and out of the pitch. It was an honour to play with you. 'I made a trio with Messi and Suarez that made history, conquered everything an athlete can conquer, lived unforgettable moments, lived in a city that is more than a city, it is a homeland. I love Barcelona and Catalonia."

"But an athlete (me) needs challenges. And for the second time in my life, I will contradict my father. Father, I understand and respect your opinion but my decision is made. I want you to support me as you always do. Barcelona and Catalonia will always be there in my heart, but I need new challenges and I accepted PSG's proposition to try new achievements and help the club to win titles that the fans want. They showed me a bold plan and I feel ready to take this challenge."

"I appreciate the love of the wonderful hobby blaugrana and everything I've learned with the athletes I've shared costumes with. I also feel in my heart that the time has come to leave. The PSG will be my new home for the next few years and I will work to honor the trust they deposit in my football. I count a lot with everyone's support. Amateurs who have been with me since 2009, of my friends, of the professionals who accompany me and my family, who have suffered a lot from problems that have occurred in this period of my career and which today deserve peace."

"It's a difficult decision but taken with the maturity of my 25 years. FC Barcelona, thanks for everything. PSG, I'm coming. May God bless us and protect us!"