The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has released the details of payments (Rs 25 lakh above) made to cricketers, coaches, state associations and others during the month of October.

Indian team members, who finished runners-up to Pakistan in the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 in June in England, received Rs 38.67 each as prize money.

On October 17, captain Virat Kohli and his 14 teammates received the Champions Trophy prize money share from the Indian cricket board. India lost the final to Pakistan by 180 runs at The Oval on June 18.

Indian team's head coach Ravi Shastri and bowling coach Bharat Arun were paid their salaries. Shastri received a payment of Rs 2.02 crore while Arun got Rs 26.99 lakh.

Shastri's salary of Rs 2 crore plus was for a period of three months from October 18, 2017 to January 17, 2018.

Among other payments, former India paceman Lakshmipathy Balaji got a one-time benefit of Rs 50 lakh. All these details were uploaded on Indian cricket board's website bcci.tv.

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) received Rs 19.44 crore as a share of revenue from this season's Twenty20 tournament.

Details of payments made above Rs. 25 Lakh during the month of October 2017

Date Party Name CHQ./RTGS Amt.in INR Particulars 16.10.2017 Yourself for GST 5757,48,755.00 GST Payment for the month of September 2017 for BCCI Maharashtra 10.10.2017 Royal Challengers Sports Pvt Ltd 1944,00,000.00 Share of NCR - IPL Season 2017 - 3rd Installment 05.10.2017 Yourself for Income Tax 827,01,614.00 TDS for the month of September 2017 23.10.2017 Yourself for Service Tax 229,67,659.00 Service Tax payment of Hyderabad Cricket Association 27.10.2017 Ravi Shastri 202,50,000.00 Professional fees for Head Coach of Indian team for the period 18.10.17 to 17.01.18 12.10.2017 Jet Airways (India) Ltd. 185,88,621.00 Advance payment towards chartered flights for Ind vs SL series during Nov-Dec 2017. Proforma Inv No. BOM2017/CH/052. 27.10.2017 Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association 174,00,000.00 Advance agst amount due to association-MPCA-Hosting Fees - India Vs Australia (ODI) 24th Sep 2017 @ Indore vide Inv no 29 dtd 24th October 2017 27.10.2017 The Cricket Association of Bengal 174,00,000.00 Advance agst amount due to association-CAB- Hosting Fees - India Vs Australia (ODI) 21st September 2017 @ Kolkatta vide Inv no CAB/9/17-18 dtd 13th October 2017 - 27.10.2017 Vidarbha Cricket Association 174,00,000.00 Advance agst amount due to association- Hosting Fees of India Vs Australia (ODI) 1st October 2017 @ Jamtha Stadium , Nagpur vide Inv no 9 dtd 4th October 2017 (NEFT rejected on 27.10.2017) 13.10.2017 Baroda Cricket Association 89,30,871.00 Reimbursement of Match fees, subsidies and expenses of Ranji Trophy 15-16 Inv No 1 app by BCCI/HQ/49(P&R)/3281/2016 Hon Sec List 73-46 10.10.2017 Andhra Cricket Association 56,12,244.00 Reimbursement of Inter Zonal Tournament U19(Girls) Expenses held at Guntur (2016-17) 25.10.2017 Andhra Cricket Association 54,86,954.00 Reimbursement of Expenses pertaining to ZCA U19(Boys)-South Zone Camp -2016-2017 23.10.2017 Andhra Cricket Association 54,55,928.00 Reimbursement of expenses for NCA U19 Womens Camp of 2016 13.10.2017 Baroda Cricket Association 53,77,596.00 Reimbursement of Match fees, subsidies and expenses of C K Nayudu Trophy 15-16 Inv No 3 app by BCCI/HQ/49(A)/3279/2016 Hon Sec List 73-47 09.10.2017 Andhra Cricket Association 52,61,154.00 Reimbursement of Inter Zonal Tournament U19(Girls) Expenses held at Guntur (2016-17) 13.10.2017 Lakshmipathy Balaji 50,00,000.00 One time benefit 24.10.2017 Trade Wings Ltd. 46,14,434.00 Balance 50% amount plus additional cost of change in sector for India tour to SA. Proforma Inv No. 00000006. 16.10.2017 Zoom Communications Ltd. 39,31,200.00 1st 50% of Broadcast Production services for coverage of Digital Production for 2017-08. Inv.No.ZCL/2017-18/032 (BCCI/153/2017) 17.10.2017 Jasprit Bumrah 38,67,704.00 Prize money for ICC CT 2017 17.10.2017 Umesh Yadav 38,67,704.00 Prize money for ICC CT 2017 17.10.2017 Rohit Sharma 38,67,703.00 Prize money for ICC CT 2017 17.10.2017 Ajinkya Rahane 38,67,703.00 Prize money for ICC CT 2017 17.10.2017 Yuvraj Singh 38,67,703.00 Prize money for ICC CT 2017 17.10.2017 Shikhar Dhawan 38,67,703.00 Prize money for ICC CT 2017 17.10.2017 Ravichandran Ashwin 38,67,703.00 Prize money for ICC CT 2017 17.10.2017 Kedar Jadhav 38,67,703.00 Prize money for ICC CT 2017 17.10.2017 Hardik Pandya 38,67,703.00 Prize money for ICC CT 2017 17.10.2017 Dinesh Kartik 38,67,703.00 Prize money for ICC CT 2017 17.10.2017 Virat Kohli 38,67,703.00 Prize money for ICC CT 2017 17.10.2017 Ravindra Jadeja 38,67,703.00 Prize money for ICC CT 2017 17.10.2017 Mahendra Singh Dhoni 38,67,703.00 Prize money for ICC CT 2017 17.10.2017 Bhuvneshwar Kumar 38,67,703.00 Prize money for ICC CT 2017 17.10.2017 Mohammad Shami 38,67,703.00 Prize money for ICC CT 2017 11.10.2017 Trade Wings Ltd. 33,00,000.00 50% advance towards India tour to England June 2018. Proforma Invoice No. 171011 16.10.2017 Zoom Communications Ltd. 30,54,240.00 Zoom Engineers fees for Australia Series Sep-Oct 2017. Inv.No.ZCL/2017-18/030. (BCCI/151/2017) 11.10.2017 Trade Wings Ltd. 30,23,349.00 Cost of air tickets issued to match officials, auditors, office bearers, players, New Zealand recce team, selectors etc. during period 01/09 to 07/09. Inv No. BCCI/17/09/1021, BCCI/17/09/1022 (BCCI/HQ/22(B)/3009/2017, BCCI/HQ/22(B)/3001/2017) 09.10.2017 Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association 29,94,992.00 Reimbursement of U19(Boys) Zonal Camp Expenses - Central Zone held at Kanpur (2015-16) 09.10.2017 Mumbai Cricket Association 29,42,005.00 Reimbursement of U19(Boys) Zonal Camp Expenses - West Zone held at Mumbai (2016-17) 05.10.2017 Korn/Ferry International Pvt Ltd 28,78,848.00 First Instalment of professional fee for services rendered in conjunction with assignment of Director-NCA & GM/AGM Marketing & Communications as per Inv No 369100048 & 3691000047 09.10.2017 Odisha Cricket Association 28,42,682.00 Reimbursement of U19(Boys) Zonal Camp Expenses - East Zone held at Bhubaneshwar (2016-17) 13.10.2017 Trade Wings Ltd. 27,47,672.00 Cost of air tickets issued to BCCI officials, COA, anti doping and anti corruption officials, auditors, India A team, selectors etc. during period 08/09 to 15/09. Inv No. BCCI/17/09/1025 (BCCI/HQ/22(B)/3112/2017) 09.10.2017 Bharathi Arun 26,99,999.00 Professional fees for Bowling Coach of Indian team for the period 15.07.17 to 31.08.17 as per Letter No BCCI/HQ/47(V)/3111/2016 12.10.2017 ITC Ltd - My Fortune Bengaluru 26,27,624.00 Stay Charges of NCA U16 Boys Camp-Batch 2

