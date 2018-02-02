It will be a new and exciting challenge for former international stars as they play on ice in Switzerland on February 8 and 9 (Thursday and Friday). Virender Sehwag and Shahid Afridi have been unveiled as the captains for St. Moritz Ice Cricket 2018, which is billed as "Best battle of cricket on top of the world".

Apart from Sehwag, there are five other Indians in the team named Diamonds. Former Pakistan all-rounder Afridi will lead Royals. The two-day action will be shown Live in India on Sony ESPN and Sony SIX channels.

Today (February 2), former Sri Lankan captain Mahela Jayawardene used the micro-blogging website Twitter to share his excitement about the new event.

"Excited to be a part of a new innovation in Cricket. For the first fime ever, I am going to join some of the legends of the game and battle it out by playing Cricket on Ice in St. Moritz ,Switzerland . Don't miss the action on Feb 8th and 9th because #AbJamegiKulfi," he wrote.

Former India offspinner Ramesh Powar too tweeted, "Excitement toh bahut hai but with the weather #AbJamegiKulfi . Excited to be a part of Cricket on Ice in Switzerland where I am going to join some of the legends of the game on Feb 8th and 9th. You can catch it live on Sony espn 330 pm onwards."

The Ice of Switzerland might be cold but not the spirit of the players!

As you can see from the pictures, the preparations are on full swing even in -8 degrees Celsius temperature!

The tournament's website said, "Attend a one-of-a-kind cricketing experience, on the frozen Lake St. Moritz, in the shadow of the Alps. Between February 8-9, 2018, some of the world's greatest cricket players will play a game of Twenty20 cricket. Attendees will view this amazing event from the world's most exclusive cricket village, which is fully catered, including a bar and live music."

It added, "St. Moritz Ice Cricket is a passion project, made real in the ice and snow of the famous St. Moritz. There is only direction and it is forward, to grow into a recognisable winter sports, entertainment and charity event of its own, attracting the best cricket players from around the world."

Here is the full list of players for Ice Cricket

Diamonds Team

Virender Sehwag (India) - Captain Zaheer Khan (India) Mohammed Kaif (India) Ajit Agarkar (India) Mahela Jayawardene (Sri Lanka) Lasith Malinga (Sri Lanka) Tillakaratne Dilshan (Sri Lanka) Michael Hussey (Australia) Andrew Symonds (Australia) Joginder Sharma (India) Ramesh Powar (India) Rohan Jain (Switzerland)

Royals Team