TVS is set to launch its much-awaited track-spec motorcycle the Apache RR 310 in India on Wednesday, December 6.The motor enthusiasts in the country have already heard much about this new Apache RR 310 and have a clear picture of what to expect from the model.

Coming your way is one parting gift, before the TVS remove the cover of Apache RR 310 officially -- spy shots of Apache RR 310 from the Madras Motor Race Track, near Chennai. Media rides are scheduled to take place there in the coming days . Caught on camera countless times, from its design to the engine sneaks to the features, TVS Apache RR 310 has already become a regular fixture in the auto world.

The latest images shared by a Facebook page Biker Memes Tamil show the production version of the TVS Apache RR 310 in black shade and reveal the RR 310 on the fairing. The Apache RR 310 was earlier teased in a video by the company, giving a quick look at the front and rear end styling. The teaser showed the model in a striking red colour.

Powering the Apache RR 310 will be the same 310cc engine of BMW G 310, which can churn out 34hp of power and 28Nm of torque mated to a six-speed gearbox. The Apache RR 310 will be the fastest and most powerful motorcycle from the house of TVS.

Now this bit is for the uninitiated, TVS Apache RR 310 is expected to come with body-coloured frames and the pillion footpegs are made of aluminium for weight reduction. Other features expected include are twin headlamp unit with LED Daytime Running Lights (DRLs), windscreen, multi-info instrument cluster and LED tail lamps. The bike will feature front upside down suspension and rear mono shock. The motorcycle is expected to get ABS as standard.

To be pitted against KTM RC 390, Kawasaki Ninja 300 and the Yamaha YZF-R3, the TVS Apache RR 310 is expected to get a price tag around Rs 1.7 lakh.

Image: Biker Memes Tamil