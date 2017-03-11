Fukushima anniversary: Mothers keep track of radiation levels in food, water and soil

Fukushima anniversary: Mothers keep track of radiation levels in food, water and soil
Six years after a massive earthquake off the coast of Japan triggered meltdowns at three of Fukushima’s reactors, local mothers with no scientific background staff a laboratory that keeps track of radiation levels in food, water and soil.
