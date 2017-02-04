Remember the comedy entertainers Ramji Rao Speaking, In Harihar Nagar, Mannar Mathai Speaking and Friends directed by the successful combo of Siddique and Lal that can still make us laugh despite watching them 100 times? But the magic that worked well for the combo during those days seems to be missing in the movies that are not co-directed by them.

Siddique's latest directorial venture Fukri, starring Jayasurya, also misses that magic, and as a result, it just enters the 'one-time watchable' movie list. Though the movie doesn't have much fresh content to offer, humour elements and notable performances of a few remain to be its saving factors. Fukri deals with several topics, including family, relationships, religious emotions, sentiments, romance, cheating and a lot more.

Plot

Lukman aka Lucky, an engineering dropout, is introduced in the movie during a technical exhibition where he attempts to present a machine that helps in taking bath. The project he does with Franklin (Bhagath Manuel), however, fails due to a technical glitch showing how unlucky they are. In an attempt to make money quickly, Lucky and his friends land in trouble and they come across a lot more with Lucky getting a whole new identity with his arrival in Fukri Banglavu and Madathoor Madom. How will he handle these issues? Watch the movie to know more.

What have worked well for Fukri?

Jayasurya seems to be the right choice to portray the role of Lucky, as he is really good in handling serious and comedy roles at the same time, and the character looks like a cakewalk for him. Though a serious character, Siddique as Sulaiman Fukri, the head of an aristocratic Muslim family, delivers a spectacular performance in the movie. He has also undergone an impressive transformation, while Lal, who plays Ali Fukri gets little screen space to perform.

However, it is Joju George, who shines with his comedy dialogues and timing, whenever he appears on-screen. His simple gestures could also create a laugh riot in theatres with ease. The other actors who play Lucky's friends -- Bhagath Manuel, Nirmal Palazhi and Kalabhavan Niyas -- also have enough moments to entertain the audience with their one-liners like any typical Siddique directorial. Both Prayaga Martin and Anu Sithara get equal importance in the family entertainer, but both the actresses fail in handling emotional situations, especially towards the climax of the movie. Others like KPAC Lalitha, Janardhanan, Thesni Khan, Krishna Prabha and John Kaippallil have also done justice to their characters.

Though some of the comedy dialogues haven't worked well, there is enough humour content in Fukri that will entertain the audience for more than two hours. Most importantly, the movie gives a positive message to respect religions.

What haven't worked well for Fukri?

From the initial part of the storyline set in a village, the movie suddenly moves to Fort Kochi all of a sudden. However, this damage is later rectified when the villagers come after Lucky and Franklin.

Only Najim Arshad's melody Konchi Vaa Kanmani, penned by Rafeeq Ahammed and composed by Dr M Sudheep Elayidom, and Viswajith's party song Thuvi Thuvi could make a mark.

Final words

Even after the climax, the real intention behind Lucky's visit to Fukri Banglavu doesn't actually become evident leaving us blank unlike other 'the hero resolving every issue' kind of movies. Fukri has a predictable storyline, expect a few twists here and there infusing confusion, which is a tried-and-tested formula in many other Malayalam movies. It is not an extraordinary entertainer or a bad movie, but is a simple one-time watchable flick that can be called an old wine served in a new bottle.