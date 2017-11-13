Back in 2013, Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Ali Fazal, Manjot Singh, Richa Chadha and Pankaj Tripathi took you on a rollercoaster ride of madness in Fukrey. And now the mad gang is back again to tickle your funny bones with the sequel to their sleeper hit Fukrey, Fukrey Returns.

The 2-minute 34-second trailer of Fukrey Returns is filled with all the ingredients - top-notch performances, impeccable comic timing loaded with quirky dialogues which bring back the flavour of their insanity offering you a complete laughter riot.

The movie picks up from the breadcrumbs that its prequel left behind followed by their mad game of interpreting Choocha's (played by Varun Sharma) weird dreams which backfire and lands them in deep troubles. Unlike the prequel, the movie traces the Fukrey gang's adventurous journey of treasure hunt with their set of 'jugaads' after they fail to meet the demands of the badass Bholi Punjaban (played by Richa Chadha) who is in for some revenge.

All the actors or shall we say the 'jugadus' have played their part with conviction and going by the trailer, it looks like the Fukrey gang is having a winner in their hands. The movie has been extensively shot in Delhi.

Fukrey Returns is co-produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sindhwani under the banner Excel Entertainment and is directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba. The film will hit the theatres on December 15, 2017.

Watch the trailer here: