The Fukrey boys are back with a bang. The first instalment had won millions of hearts with its comedy and now, the sequel, Fukrey Returns, has impressed everyone with its hilarious content.

The first day of the movie witnessed positive response from all quarters. The audience has had a laugh riot as they responded on social media that the film has funny dialogues and a crazy plot.

Thus, the box office collection of the opening day is beyond what we predicted. According to International Business Times India's prediction, the day-1 collection was around Rs 4-5 crore. But the flick earned Rs 8.10 crore on the first day.

This mind-boggling number was posted by trade analyst Taran Adarsh. He tweeted: "And the Fukreys RETURN with a BIG BANG... #FukreyReturns has an OUTSTANDING Day 1... Fri ₹ 8.10 cr. India biz."

The opening collection of its first instalment was Rs 2.62 crore and the second one's collection is far ahead.

Released on December 8, Fukrey Returns features Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Ali Fazal, Manjot Singh, Richa Chadha and Pankaj Tripathi, who have recreated their Fukrey (2013) characters in Fukrey Returns.

And the Fukreys RETURN with a BIG BANG... #FukreyReturns has an OUTSTANDING Day 1... Fri ₹ 8.10 cr. India biz.#Fukrey [2013] had collected...

Day 1: ₹ 2.62 cr

Opening weekend: ₹ 9.82 cr

Week 1: ₹ 18.42 cr

Lifetime: ₹ 36.5 cr

India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 9, 2017

#Fukrey is now a BRAND in view of the TERRIFIC START of #FukreyReturns... Joins the list of ESTABLISHED BRANDS like #HouseFull, #Dhamaal, #Golmaal and #Judwaa... Genre: Comedy/Entertainer. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 9, 2017

Fukrey Returns will see Pulkit as Hunny (Vikas Gulati), Varun as Choocha (Dilip Singh), Ali as Zafar, Manjot as Lali and Richa as Bholi Punjaban. The story is that Bholi Punjaban is back from the prison and is in no mood to spare the Fukra who put her there.

Meanwhile, the Fukrey, unaware of the fact that Bholi has been released, are leading the same life they had been at the time Bholi got arrested. The twist however is, Choocha can now predict the future. Bholi catches up to the foursome and decides to use them to earn all the money she had lost, and much more. With a big scam in mind, will Bholi succeed in her plan is the crux of the movie.

Fukrey Returns is co-produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under the banner of Excel Entertainment and is directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba.