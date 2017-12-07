The Fukrey boys are back and set to entertain you from December 8 on the big screen. Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Ali Fazal, Manjot Singh, Richa Chadha and Pankaj Tripathi will recreate their Fukrey (2013) characters in Fukrey Returns.

The first instalment won millions of hearts with its comedy. Now, the sequel is here, and promising more hilarious content.

Fans are excited to watch Fukrey Returns, and thus the box office prediction of the opening day is brilliant. We think Fukrey Returns' first day collection will be Rs 4-5 crore.

The story of four Fukras trying to make easy money pleased everyone in the original. Thus, everyone was naturally delighted when the sequel was announced.

While the audience was curious to witness the story of Hunny, Choocha, Lali and Zafar going forward, the trailer of the film added to the excitement.

Fukrey Returns' trailer has received good reviews, and thus the movie is expected to do wonders in the market.

Pulkit had talked about the movie in an interview with International Business Times India.

He said: "We are obviously hoping that it works well. Fukrey was much loved by the audience, and we are hoping the same for this one. And this time it's going to be much wilder and crazier. The fun manifolds more than the first one. So we are hoping it clicks at the window as well.

Fukrey Returns is co-produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under the banner of Excel Entertainment, and is directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba.

The film is set to release on December 8, 2017.