Sri Lanka cricket is undergoing a tough time as the island nation have been completely outplayed by India of late. Sri Lanka cricket fans, who once again witnessed their team go down in the first ODI on Sunday, seem to be losing the plot as they abused Indian female supporters during the first match in Dambulla.

When India fans supported Virat Kohli and co. during the ODI, Sri Lanka supporters showed some discontent, and came with their own reply too. That might have been a friendly banter initially, reported Wisden India. But, the situation changed when Indian females replied them back as well.

That was not the end of it as the situation went from bad to worse with the home team supporters' even heckling fans. The security had to step in and bring the situation under control.

The root of all such kind of reaction might have stemmed up from Sri Lanka's performance against India in the last few weeks, including their latest ODI loss, where India won by nine wickets. It was the manner of defeat that irked the fans as India crushed Sri Lanka in all departments of the game.

The fans were extremely disappointed, and they let their frustration known to the entire team as well.

The fans held up the Sri Lanka national cricket team's bus after the match. Besides this, the home fans also shouted slogans and booed the players for their dismal display. The situation turned out to such where security had to come in so that the bus could head back to the desired location. The bus was held for around half an hour, according to reports.

Sri Lanka were always known to be one of the powerhouses in Asia, but things seem to have gone astray for the island nation, especially after some of their stalwarts like Kumar Sangakkara and Mahela Jayawardene retired from the sport.

With such reaction from the Sri Lanka cricket fans, there is a serious need for the home team to play better cricket in the second ODI and give them a reason to cheer.