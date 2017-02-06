John Henry, Liverpool, John Henry Twitter, Liverpool owner,, Super Bowl LI tweet
John Henry.Reuters

New England Patriots and Tom Brady were spectacular in Super Bowl LI, making a stunning comeback to defeat Atlanta Falcons in Houston on Sunday. The Patriots, as a result, lifted the Vince Lombardi trophy.

But even before the match had started, owner of Boston Red Sox (Major League Baseball team) and Liverpool football club John Henry tweeted "Patriots are in their seventh Super Bowl in the past 16 seasons. Falcons are the sixth opponent the Patriots will face in those appearances."

But this tweet did not go particularly well with the Liverpool football fans, who have been increasingly getting frustrated of late with their team's below par performance. All of a sudden, there were replies to his tweet, criticising Henry, asking the owner to even sell the club.

Such kind of frustration may also stem from the fact that Liverpool did not buy any player in the winter transfer window, when there was a serious need to buy some offensive players and strength the team with players like Sadio Mane in the Africa Cup of Nations.

Liverpool have only won one match in 2017, and their fans unleashed their frustration on their owner.

