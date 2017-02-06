New England Patriots and Tom Brady were spectacular in Super Bowl LI, making a stunning comeback to defeat Atlanta Falcons in Houston on Sunday. The Patriots, as a result, lifted the Vince Lombardi trophy.

But even before the match had started, owner of Boston Red Sox (Major League Baseball team) and Liverpool football club John Henry tweeted "Patriots are in their seventh Super Bowl in the past 16 seasons. Falcons are the sixth opponent the Patriots will face in those appearances."

Patriots are in their seventh Super Bowl in the past 16 seasons. Falcons are the sixth opponent the Patriots will face in those appearances — John W. Henry (@John_W_Henry) February 5, 2017

But this tweet did not go particularly well with the Liverpool football fans, who have been increasingly getting frustrated of late with their team's below par performance. All of a sudden, there were replies to his tweet, criticising Henry, asking the owner to even sell the club.

Such kind of frustration may also stem from the fact that Liverpool did not buy any player in the winter transfer window, when there was a serious need to buy some offensive players and strength the team with players like Sadio Mane in the Africa Cup of Nations.

Liverpool have only won one match in 2017, and their fans unleashed their frustration on their owner.

@John_W_Henry remember that soccer team you bought? Any word on giving the best manager we've had in years the funds to make it great again? — mark mc manus (@mcmanny72) February 5, 2017

@John_W_Henry invest money in the team or sell the club to someone with the cash to take Liverpool Football Club back were it belongs! — Darren Bleasdale (@Darren__1996) February 5, 2017

@MACDONALDO67 @John_W_Henry Doesn't give a shit about LFC mate. Comes over twice a season. Fucking fraud #FSGOut — Andy Smith (@Smigger67) February 5, 2017

@John_W_Henry you tweet more about a team you don't own then you do about Liverpool at this stage ? — John O Sullivan (@Corballyred) February 5, 2017

@John_W_Henry sell up.and let owners with the will to win take over — gary king (@garykingno1) February 5, 2017