Samsung seems to be frustrated by the endless leaks concerning its forthcoming flagship phone as the Galaxy Note 8 unexpectedly shows up on the company's online store. The recent spate of leaks has left nothing to the imagination as every miniscule detail of the handset has been mocked at recklessly.

The South Korean giant seems to be in no mood to safeguard its most-desirable product from the public as it accidentally listed the flagship phone only to realise that it is too early to give away the secret. The Note 8 product listing is no longer accessible as the link now throws up the pesky "Page Not Found" error.

Luckily, folks at Android Police have managed to grab the screenshot of the Note 8 product listing when the page was still live on the official online store. The listed device has been identified as the 64GB unlocked version of Galaxy Note 8 bearing the model number 'SM-N950UZKAXAA'.

Pointing the mouse over the phone's image has reportedly confirmed a few of its features, including the Infinity Screen, S-Pen, and Bixby Assistant. As the listing is no longer available, it is not possible to view the product details or use the feature comparison option with other handsets. However, curious Galaxy Note fans can check out the captured link for the product listing via Samsung Store here.

Galaxy Note 8 specifications

Note 8's starter guide has recently leaked online revealing some of the key specs of the handset. Some of those include 6.3-inch Super AMOLED QHD+ display with 1440 x 2960p resolution and S Pen support. The handset's screen is expected to come with an aspect ratio of 18:5:9, besides porting a body design similar to the Galaxy S8 series.

The handset is also touted to feature IP68-rated dust and water resistant certifications. It will also include an Iris scanner and fast wireless charging features.

On the camera front, the Note 8 packs a 12MP dual rear camera with one wide-angle lens (f/1.7 aperture and dual-pixel autofocus) and one Telephoto lens (f/2.4 aperture and 2x Optical Zoom). It also has a wide-angle 8MP selfie camera with f/1.7 aperture on the front.

Under its hood, the Note 8 will be powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 or Samsung Exynos 9985 based on the phone's region of launch. Both the models are fuelled by a 3,300mAh battery with support for Type C USB-based quick charging port and fast wireless charging capability.

Galaxy Note 8: Pricing and Availability

Galaxy Note 8 is all set to be unveiled on August 23 in New York at an estimated retail price of around $1000 and the handset is expected to be offered in four vibrant colours – Midnight Black, Maple Gold, Deep Ocean Blue and Orchid Grey.