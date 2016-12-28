- Play Take a look into the hidden universe through a telescope using light amplification technology
- Play Pope Francis celebrates mass on his 80th birthday
- Play How can dog licks kill you?
- Play China warns Donald Trump to respect one China principle
- Play What Christmas dinner looks like around the world
- Play 12 crazy Premier League stats
- Play Flight of fancy: Airbus planes of the future could have gyms, childrens playrooms and coffee bars
From Philip Green to Mike Ashley: Bad city boys of 2016
Who are the bankers and business figures that have been in trouble this year? From Mike Ashley to Philip Green, IBTimes UK has a look at a few who have hit the headlines.
Most popular