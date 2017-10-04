Advanced X-ray imaging techniques have allowed palaeontologists to assess the complete anatomy of an extinct animal.A mummified 35 million-year-old Salamander was assessed using this technology, preventing it from being cut into small pieces, and highlighting incredible detail.The most astonishing detail included the preservation of frog bones within the stomach of the Salamander, an animal they are not known to eat.
Frog bones found inside 35 Million-year-old salamander
Advanced X-ray imaging techniques have allowed palaeontologists to assess the complete anatomy of an extinct animal.A mummified 35 million-year-old Salamander was assessed using this technology, preventing it from being cut into small pieces, and highlighting incredible detail.The most astonishing detail included the preservation of frog bones within the stomach of the Salamander, an animal they are not known to eat.
- October 4, 2017 20:32 IST
-