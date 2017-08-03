True friendships do not require daily calls and messages, which is why you will not find yourself constantly reminding your friends what they mean to you. However, it doesn't hurt to let them know, once in a while, how special they are.

So, remind your friends this time around in filmy style. We have come up with a list of Hindi film dialogues that will help you celebrate Friendship Day in the most cheeky and Bollywood way possible.

Take a different, fun and quirky route to reach out to friends.

Let's celebrate this Friendship Day on August 6 in a unique and fun way. Take a look at the dialogues here:

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

Pyar mein junoon hai, par dosti mein sukoon hai" – Anushka Sharma

Heropanti

Jo dost kaminey nahi hote, woh kaminey dost nahi hote" – Tiger Shroff

Maine Pyar Kiya

Dosti ka ek oosul hai madam ... no sorry, no thank you" – Salman Khan

Dosti ki hai nibhani toh padegi hi" – Bhagyashree

3 Idiots

Dost fail ho jaye toh dukh hota hai ... lekin dost first aa jaye toh zyada dukh hota hai." – R Madhavan

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Pyar dosti hai" – Shah Rukh Khan

Kal Ho Naa Ho