Happy Friendship Day!

Friends constitute our second family. Those unknown faces eventually become friends and form an integral part of your life. To honour that special bond, the world celebrates Friendship Day.

Falling on the first Sunday of August, the international day watches people across the world sharing pictures, special notes and dedicating their day to catching up with those friends.

Also Read: From movies to TV series: Here are some on-screen characters who give major friendship goals

But ever wondered, of all the friends we've had, there are a few that are found in every gang. We bet, every gang has a tall one, a short one, a forever happy ones and an always high one.

Taking things a step high, we thought, why not compare every friend in the gang to iconic TV characters? There are bound to be some, if not all, in every group.

So here's a look at a few TV character friend that every friends group has:

Serena from Gossip Girl:

Always a step ahead, she knows every gossip that is there to know. To add flair to her gossipy tone, she dresses like a Hollywood "insider" as well, you know for the extra touch!

Donna from Suits:

Your best Agony Aunt, the only person who can put sense into your brains and who would always stick by you no matter what, Donna is the practical friend of your life! She is knows what to say and when to say it. She knows your deepest secrets and you can trust her with anything.

Jess from New Girl:

That one friend who is so weird that she fits perfectly into your chaotic world, Jess is that one go-to person with whom you make the best and wackiest memories. They are fun, crazy and always find best ways to cheer you up.

Christina from Grey's Anatomy:

She is your life line. She is "your person". She has been your shoulder in the middle of a silent night and she has also been your partner in the crowded day-light. Christina is that friend you would make from work or college, who eventually becomes a crucial part of your life.

Lily from How I Met Your Mother:

She is the adorable motherly figure of your group. They always have your back, on a lookout to protect you, never fear telling you the truth and love you like you were never loved.

Adam from Superstore:

They work with you and totally understand your stress at work. They are prepared for the most awkward and bizarre moments at work. They always form the most unbreakable bond at work.

Joey from Friends:

The Lazy, hungry and always ready-to-party type of a friend whom you love pampering. He may be silly and funny, but you know you can count on them. Remember the jellyfish peeing incident?

So how many of these friends do have in real life? Let us know in the comments below!

You can watch all these shows on Star World, Comedy Central, Zee Cafe and COLOURS INFINITY.

(Gossip Girl on COLOURS INFINITY, Suit, Superstore and FRIENDS on Comedy Central, New Girl on Star World, Grey's Anatomy on Zee Cafe and How I Met Your Mother on Romedy Now.)