The Test battle is done and dusted. Now, South Africa and India shift focus to One Day Internatioanls. It is a six-match series starting in Durban on February 1 (Thursday). Again, world's top two teams will face off.

In the five-day format, India are the number one while South Africa are second. In the 50-over version, the positions are other way around. The Proteas are on top while Virat Kohli-led India are behind the leaders. Only two rating points separate the teams.

Also read: SA-India series schedule

The "Men in Blue" have a chance to dethrone Faf du Plessis-captained outfit. But it will be a tough taks for India to achieve that. If they have to reach the top of the International Cricket Council's (ICC) Rankings again, they have to beat South Africa by 4-2 margin or more.

For the hosts, a drawn series will ensure that they hang on to their position as the number one team.

Hello Durban! Preparations begin for the 1st ODI here at Kingsmead #TeamIndia #SAvIND pic.twitter.com/vNGz9zn0Np — BCCI (@BCCI) January 30, 2018

Meanwhile, Kohli will head into the six-ODI rubber as the world's top batsman. Opener Rohit Sharma is the other Indian in the top-10, at fourth place. It will be a battle between friends Kohli and AB de Villiers as only four points separate the duo in top two.

Kohli is at the top position with 876 points while de Villiers is close second with 872. Quinton de Kock, another South African, who will be involved in the series, is at sixth place.

ICC ODI Team Rankings (as on 30 January 2018)

(Read as Rank, Team, Points)

South Africa 121 India 119 England 116 (+2) New Zealand 115 (+3) Australia 112 (-2) Pakistan 96 (-3) Bangladesh 90 (-2) Sri Lanka 84 (-) Windies 76 Zimbabwe 53 (+1) Afghanistan 51 Ireland 44

ICC ODI Batsmen Rankings (as on 30 January 2018)

Rank (+/-), Player, Team, Points, Average, Highest Rating

1. ( - ) Virat Kohli (India) 876 55.74 889 v NZ at Kanpur 2017

2. ( - ) AB de Villiers (South Africa) 872 54.06 902 v NZ at Auckland 2015

3. ( - ) David Warner (Australia) 823 43.43 880 v Pak at Adelaide 2017

4. (+1) Rohit Sharma (India) 816 45.23 825 v SL at Mohali 2017

5. (-1) Babar Azam (Pakistan) 813 51.11 846 v NZ at Wellington 2018

6. = ( - ) Quinton de Kock (South Africa) 808! 45.85 808 v Ban at East London 2017

(+1) Joe Root (England) 808 50.91 818 v Aus at Brisbane 2018

8. (+2) Kane Williamson (New Zealand) 777 46.51 798 v SA at Centurion 2015

9. (-1) Faf du Plessis (South Africa) 773 43.90 791 v SL at Cape Town 2017

10. (-1) Hashim Amla (South Africa) 766 51.25 901 v Eng at Trent Bridge 2012