Bigg Boss 11 has become more entertaining as the finale is coming closer. The Salman Khan show has made all the contestants popular in both good and bad ways.

The popular TV actress Hina Khan has somehow damaged her image outside because of his actions in the show. However, she made good friends like Priyank Sharma and Luv Tyagi.

But do you think they are really good friends?

Hina, who is seen bitching about everyone in the show, is now on the receiving end. And the gossip queen is her own friend Priyank.

In the last episode, Luv and Priyank were seen talking to each other where the former said that the way Salman Khan is appreciating Shilpa Shinde every weekend, is bothering Hina.

To this, Priyank said that Hina is actually insecure of Shilpa and also, of Vikas. He added that Hina thinks she will go till the finale because Salman has said it to her on one weekend.

Well, it looks like these two are not "Bel-budhi" as people think of them. According to fans, Priyank is right this time.

Hina seems to be insecure about Shilpa, especially when Salman takes her side and blasts Hina in most of the Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

Bigg Boss 11 fans have agreed to Priyank's view and said that finally, he understood his friend – Hina.

Here's what fans have to say about it:

First time ever

I saw #PriyankSharma and #LuvTyagi were doing SENSIBLE Conversation to each other.



And guess what was that???



"#HinaKhan is INSECURE to #Shilpa and #Vikas"

Dimaag hai dono me thoda????

Finally samjh aaya inhe??#BiggBoss11 #ShiKas❤ — Nidhi Rai? (@NidhiLovesGod) December 2, 2017

#BiggBoss11 #BB11 #BiggBoss NOW #PriyankSharma & #LuvTyagi HAVE ALSO ANALYSED #HinaKhan 'S GAME PLAN & HAVE FOUND HER INSECURITIES TOWARDS #ShilpaShinde, THAT LEAVES US WITH ONE CONCLUSION - #HinaKhan IS A NICE PERSON BUT ALWAYS WANTS THE SHOW @BiggBoss TO REVOLVE AROUND HER ? — Bigg Boss Channel (@BiggBossChannel) December 2, 2017

#BiggBoss11 now @eyehinakhan #Puppies #PriyankSharma & #LuvTyagi finally got there own opinion and agreed @eyehinakhan is insecure & in a wrong feelin everybody will go & she will be alone open your eyes @eyehinakhan soon u will be out of house #BB11 — Puneet Varandani (@puneetv1981) December 2, 2017

Whatever #LuvTyagi and #PriyankSharma said was correct. Glad to see Priyank back in the game too. I m liking Priyank now too. Luv said right, #ShilpaShinde is going strong. #BiggBoss — RandomFanCreationZ (@randomfancrics) December 1, 2017