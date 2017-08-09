August is here with a bunch of movies scheduled for release. Two Malayalam movies — Thrissivaperoor Kliptham and Clint— will be released at the Kerala box office on Friday, August 11.

Thrissivaperoor Kliptham

Thrissivaperoor Kliptham, set in Thrissur, is the directorial venture of Ratheish Kumar and stars Asif Ali, Aparna Balamurali, Chemban Vinod Jose and Baburaj in main roles.

Watch interesting teaser trailer of Thrissivaperoor Kliptham

"All that David Pauly (Chemban) ever wanted in life was to witness the downfall of his high school nemesis Chembaden Joey (Baburaj). When Joey louses up Davy's betrothal ceremony, Davy and his friends vow to scheme up something that would button up Joey forever. Enter Girija Vallabhan (Asif), a village boy who joins the gang on the mission, for vested interests of course. But little did he know then, about Baagirathi (Aparna) or the misadventures that awaited the gang on their revenge quest," reads the synopsis of Thrissivaperoor Kliptham.

Check Aparna Balamurali's character details

The trailer of Thrissivaperoor Kliptham has already impressed fans, and many have appreciated the casting especially due to the close resemblance to the actors who are seen playing the young age of Baburaj and Chemban's characters. The movie is jointly produced by Fareed Khan and Shaleel Azeez under the banner of Whitesands Media House.

Clint

The movie Clint is based on the life of extremely talented Edmund Thomas Clint, who painted as many as 25,000 paintings before he died at the age of six due to kidney failure. Newcomer Master Alok appears as Clint, while Unni Mukundan and Rima Kallingal play his parents in the emotional family drama. Joy Mathew, Vinay Forrt, Salim Kumar, Renji Panicker, Akshara Kishore and KPAC Lalitha are also part of the upcoming film.

The trailer of Clint, released on August 8, has opened to a positive response from the audience, and the movie is said to have touched all the members of the censor board. The directorial venture of Harikumar has been bankrolled by Gokulam Gopalan under the banner of Sri Gokulam Movies. Music composer Ilayaraja, cinematographer Madhu Ambatt, lyricist Prabha Varma and costume designer Sameera Saneesh are the other crew members of the movie.

Meanwhile, the makers of another Malayalam movie titled Matchbox have postponed the release date of the romantic comedy entertainer. Starring Aanandam-fame Roshan Mathew and Vishak Nair in lead roles, the trailer of Sivaram Mony directorial has already impressed fans. The movie is expected to hit the theatres only after Onam releases.